Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Price Target Raised to GBX 540

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 485 ($5.91) to GBX 540 ($6.58) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AVVIY. Investec downgraded shares of Aviva from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 564 ($6.87) to GBX 565 ($6.88) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 510 ($6.21) to GBX 535 ($6.52) in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Aviva from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aviva currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $817.86.

Shares of AVVIY stock opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.01. Aviva has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $15.96.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

