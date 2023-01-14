AVINOC Price Up 17.3% Over Last 7 Days (AVINOC)

AVINOC (AVINOC) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One AVINOC token can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AVINOC has traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. AVINOC has a total market cap of $97.21 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AVINOC alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.42 or 0.00425137 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,245.22 or 0.30028266 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.75 or 0.00873891 BTC.

AVINOC Profile

AVINOC’s launch date was July 13th, 2018. AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,244,472 tokens. AVINOC’s official message board is medium.com/@avinoc_ico. The official website for AVINOC is avinoc.com. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @avinocltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AVINOC is https://reddit.com/r/avinoc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

AVINOC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AVINOC network is a team of specialists dedicated to revolutionizing the entire aviation industry through the use of innovative business models and cutting-edge technologies. The goal is making daily business for the aviation industry much smoother, more efficient and absolutely safe. Revolutionary changes of processes and structures through tokenization & blockchain-driven ideas, being that the aviation industry has many feasible ways to use tokenazetion and blochaing for transactions, operations and assets: ticketing, airport and aircraft management, loyalty programs and other possible fields of application.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AVINOC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AVINOC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AVINOC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AVINOC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AVINOC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.