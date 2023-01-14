Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Avinger Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGR opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. Avinger has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $6.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Avinger had a negative net margin of 212.53% and a negative return on equity of 244.04%. The company had revenue of $2.25 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Avinger

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVGR. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avinger in the 3rd quarter valued at $768,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Avinger in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Avinger in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

