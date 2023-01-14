Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $7.16 Million Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Avalon Investment & Advisory trimmed its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,960 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,665 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Shell were worth $7,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Shell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Shell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHEL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.64) to GBX 2,987 ($36.39) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Grupo Santander downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.33) to GBX 2,950 ($35.94) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,161.63.

Shell Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $59.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $61.67. The company has a market capitalization of $214.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.70 and its 200 day moving average is $53.64.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.10). Shell had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $98.76 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.45%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

