Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Avalon Investment & Advisory cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,088 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,452 shares of company stock worth $2,651,811. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.6 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of COST opened at $485.25 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $489.20 and its 200-day moving average is $501.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $551.68.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

