Avalanche (AVAX) Price Up 45% Over Last 7 Days

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 45% higher against the dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $5.29 billion and $1.07 billion worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $16.98 or 0.00080779 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00061186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00010753 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00023967 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000251 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004026 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000202 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 416,988,133 coins and its circulating supply is 311,582,143 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.