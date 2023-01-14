Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,626 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,262,412 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $904,924,000 after buying an additional 58,934 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Autodesk by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $607,727,000 after buying an additional 47,952 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Autodesk by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,934,110 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $414,577,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,787,226 shares of the software company’s stock worth $305,545,000 after purchasing an additional 374,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,432,510 shares of the software company’s stock worth $246,334,000 after purchasing an additional 40,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $200.59 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $262.49. The firm has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.82.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADSK. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $77,354.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $59,006.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,485.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $77,354.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,236.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,672 shares of company stock valued at $524,213 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.