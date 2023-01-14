Atria Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,572 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Medtronic Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.36.

NYSE:MDT opened at $80.59 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $114.31. The company has a market cap of $107.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 84.47%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

