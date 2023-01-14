Atria Investments LLC Lowers Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Atria Investments LLC cut its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $8,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 116.6% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 195.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 8,917 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 15.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 63,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,618,000 after acquiring an additional 8,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $1,255,259.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,520.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $1,255,259.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,520.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total transaction of $7,421,802.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,920.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,504 shares of company stock worth $12,217,237 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Monster Beverage Trading Up 2.0 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MNST. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $102.08 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $71.78 and a 12-month high of $104.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.99. The firm has a market cap of $53.26 billion, a PE ratio of 45.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.