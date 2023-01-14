Atria Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,707 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corsicana & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 314.5% during the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth $28,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 169.0% during the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 79.2% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on C shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Citigroup from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on Citigroup in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.32.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $49.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $69.11. The firm has a market cap of $96.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

