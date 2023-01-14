Atria Investments LLC Has $6.14 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Atria Investments LLC cut its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,083 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $6,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,085,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,103,000 after purchasing an additional 215,783 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,090,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,165,000 after purchasing an additional 60,234 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 591,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,678,000 after purchasing an additional 20,050 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 475,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,632 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 446,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,205,000 after purchasing an additional 25,140 shares during the period.

PRF opened at $161.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.01. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $137.81 and a twelve month high of $175.11.

