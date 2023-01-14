Astar (ASTR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $6.95 Million

Astar (ASTR) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 14th. In the last seven days, Astar has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. One Astar token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0446 or 0.00000215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Astar has a total market cap of $69.29 million and approximately $6.95 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.47 or 0.00424196 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,251.02 or 0.29971625 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $190.25 or 0.00912187 BTC.

Astar Profile

Astar’s genesis date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. The official website for Astar is astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network.

Buying and Selling Astar

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network's mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Astar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

