Assetmark Inc. Trims Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 508,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,991 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $16,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLDM. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4,545.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth about $84,000.

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $38.14 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $41.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.57.

