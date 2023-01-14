Assetmark Inc. Raises Stake in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 63,612.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 347,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347,324 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.08% of onsemi worth $21,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in onsemi by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,114 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in onsemi by 26.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,213,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $664,785,000 after buying an additional 2,752,815 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in onsemi by 11.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,480,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $426,637,000 after buying an additional 861,793 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in onsemi by 1.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,057,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,054,000 after buying an additional 67,644 shares during the period. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd grew its stake in onsemi by 116.4% during the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 2,952,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,537,000 after buying an additional 1,588,255 shares during the period. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ON. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $70.40 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of onsemi from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair cut shares of onsemi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of onsemi from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.18.

onsemi stock opened at $65.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.02. onsemi has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $77.28.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 43.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that onsemi will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

