Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Acquired by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,471 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,397.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,793 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 6.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 2.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AZPN shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Aspen Technology to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.83.

Aspen Technology Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $200.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.00. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.48 and a twelve month high of $263.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 66.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.01.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.89. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $250.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Aspen Technology

In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 2,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.75, for a total value of $558,256.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,509,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.