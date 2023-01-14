Asensus Surgical’s (ASXC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Asensus Surgical Stock Up 23.6 %

Shares of ASXC opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $142.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.53. Asensus Surgical has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $0.94.

Get Asensus Surgical alerts:

Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 million. Asensus Surgical had a negative net margin of 1,036.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.15%. On average, analysts predict that Asensus Surgical will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Asensus Surgical

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Asensus Surgical by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,431,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 575,904 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Asensus Surgical by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 296,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 86,400 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Asensus Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Asensus Surgical by 3,552.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,040,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 11.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery (MIS) in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Asensus Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asensus Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.