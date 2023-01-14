Asensus Surgical’s (ASXC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock.
Asensus Surgical Stock Up 23.6 %
Shares of ASXC opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $142.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.53. Asensus Surgical has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $0.94.
Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 million. Asensus Surgical had a negative net margin of 1,036.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.15%. On average, analysts predict that Asensus Surgical will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Asensus Surgical
Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery (MIS) in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.
