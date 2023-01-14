Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock.
Asensus Surgical Price Performance
ASXC stock opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $142.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.34. Asensus Surgical has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $0.94.
Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 million. Asensus Surgical had a negative return on equity of 47.15% and a negative net margin of 1,036.09%. On average, analysts predict that Asensus Surgical will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asensus Surgical
About Asensus Surgical
Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery (MIS) in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.
