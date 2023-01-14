Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Asensus Surgical Price Performance

ASXC stock opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $142.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.34. Asensus Surgical has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $0.94.

Get Asensus Surgical alerts:

Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 million. Asensus Surgical had a negative return on equity of 47.15% and a negative net margin of 1,036.09%. On average, analysts predict that Asensus Surgical will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asensus Surgical

About Asensus Surgical

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Asensus Surgical in the second quarter worth about $138,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asensus Surgical by 5.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,431,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 575,904 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asensus Surgical by 3,552.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,040,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902,823 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Asensus Surgical by 41.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 296,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 86,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asensus Surgical by 68.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 85,487 shares in the last quarter. 11.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery (MIS) in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Asensus Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asensus Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.