Arweave Trading 30.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded 30.3% higher against the US dollar. Arweave has a market cap of $301.15 million and approximately $44.35 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.02 or 0.00042909 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,016.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.06 or 0.00599823 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00216083 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000627 BTC.
Arweave Profile
Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org.
Arweave Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
