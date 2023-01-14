Ardor (ARDR) Trading 15.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0776 or 0.00000371 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar. Ardor has a total market cap of $77.50 million and $6.31 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00079823 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00060763 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000356 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010010 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001083 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00022623 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000244 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000856 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003829 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000200 BTC.
Ardor Profile
Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Ardor Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.
