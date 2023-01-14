Aragon (ANT) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $111.59 Million

Aragon (ANT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Aragon has a market cap of $111.59 million and approximately $16.35 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aragon has traded up 23.8% against the dollar. One Aragon token can currently be bought for approximately $2.59 or 0.00012598 BTC on exchanges.
About Aragon
Aragon launched on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 45,094,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org.
Aragon Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
