Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stake Raised by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,198 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $9,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,122,174 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $829,935,000 after purchasing an additional 154,413 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,004,320 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $637,253,000 after buying an additional 63,907 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,546,624 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,612,000 after buying an additional 313,621 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,150,461 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $559,569,000 after acquiring an additional 697,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.2 %

Applied Materials stock opened at $109.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $92.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $167.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.65.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. William Blair initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.64.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.