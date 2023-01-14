Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on APO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Apollo Global Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America raised Apollo Global Management from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $59.50 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.64.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $69.71 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $45.62 and a 12-month high of $71.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.62. The company has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of -12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 64.38% and a negative net margin of 48.54%. The firm had revenue of $670.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is -28.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,297,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,994,811.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.