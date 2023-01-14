Angkor Resources (CVE:ANK) Trading 4.5% Higher

Shares of Angkor Resources Corp. (CVE:ANK – Get Rating) traded up 4.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 20,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 37,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Angkor Resources Stock Up 4.5 %

The firm has a market cap of C$25.62 million and a PE ratio of -2.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.83, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Angkor Resources Company Profile

Angkor Resources Corp. operates as a mineral, and oil and gas exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits on its two mineral exploration licenses covering approximately 266 square kilometer land package in Cambodia. It also owns an oil and gas exploration license that covers 7,300 square kilometers in Cambodia.

