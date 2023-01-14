Analysts’ Upgrades for January 13th (ACOR, ANAB, BCO, ESS, ETD, FPI, GNTX, GVA, HBI, KALU)

Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, January 13th:
Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Realty Income (NYSE:O) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Toro (NYSE:TTC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
