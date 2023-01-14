Anaconda Mining (OTCMKTS:ANXGF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.25

Shares of Anaconda Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANXGF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.25 and traded as high as $0.28. Anaconda Mining shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.
Anaconda Mining Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.29.
Anaconda Mining Company Profile
Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.
