Ampleforth Governance Token Trading 15.3% Higher This Week (FORTH)

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 14th. Ampleforth Governance Token has a total market cap of $50.61 million and approximately $5.50 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth Governance Token token can currently be purchased for about $3.36 or 0.00016050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ampleforth Governance Token

Ampleforth Governance Token’s genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,051,575 tokens. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official website is www.ampleforth.org.

Buying and Selling Ampleforth Governance Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ORTH is Ampleforth’s (AMPL) governance token. FORTH holders can vote on proposed changes to the Ampleforth protocol or delegate their votes to representatives who vote on their behalf.AMPL is the a rebasing cryptocurrency. Like Bitcoin, AMPL is non-dillutive. Unlike Bitcoin AMPL can be used to denominate contracts of predictable value. Where AMPL represents an independent currency that functions as a unit of account, FORTH is the governing mechanism that oversees its evolution.FORTH was launched by the Ampleforth team as a “Day One launch” in conjunction with Coinbase in April of 2021.”

