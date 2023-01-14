Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) PT Raised to $345.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $340.00 to $345.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AMP has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, December 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $332.70.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $333.18 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial has a 1-year low of $219.99 and a 1-year high of $339.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $320.51 and its 200-day moving average is $285.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.61. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.91 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 24.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at $271,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $4,345,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,482,012.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $127,358.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,737 shares of company stock worth $9,796,822 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at about $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

