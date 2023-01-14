Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management lowered its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP opened at $333.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $320.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.58. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.99 and a 12-month high of $339.41.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.85%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.70.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at $271,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.63, for a total value of $54,883.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,424.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,737 shares of company stock worth $9,796,822 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

