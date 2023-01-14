American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Raised to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $245.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $215.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered American Tower from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on American Tower to $279.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $265.18.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $232.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $108.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. American Tower has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 99.05%.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,266 shares of company stock valued at $7,953,637 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth about $392,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 11.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 210,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,795,000 after buying an additional 22,190 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.4% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 16.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth about $1,879,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

