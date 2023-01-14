Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $25.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $40.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.12 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.88 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ALLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America downgraded Ally Financial from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.97.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Ally Financial stock opened at $27.06 on Tuesday. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $22.34 and a twelve month high of $52.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Activity at Ally Financial

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.61). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marjorie Magner bought 2,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $54,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,190.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Ally Financial by 99.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ally Financial

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.