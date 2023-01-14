Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $73.19

Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 73.19 ($0.89) and traded as low as GBX 58.97 ($0.72). Alliance Pharma shares last traded at GBX 61.20 ($0.75), with a volume of 1,505,353 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.77) price target on shares of Alliance Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Alliance Pharma Stock Up 4.6 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 52.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 72.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.88, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of £345.60 million and a PE ratio of 3,200.00.

About Alliance Pharma

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, China, and the Americas. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. It holds the marketing rights of approximately 80 consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products.

