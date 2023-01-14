Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Susquehanna

Susquehanna cut shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $90.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ALGT. Cowen lowered Allegiant Travel from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Allegiant Travel from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Allegiant Travel from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Allegiant Travel from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.33.

Allegiant Travel Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $79.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.98. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $62.94 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -36.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.07). Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $560.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.65 million. On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $86,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,903.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allegiant Travel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 13.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.8% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

Featured Articles

