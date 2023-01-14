Algorand Price Up 16.6% Over Last 7 Days (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 14th. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 16.6% against the dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and approximately $153.85 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00080991 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00061271 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00010729 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000360 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00023700 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000250 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000813 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004042 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000202 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000110 BTC.
Algorand Coin Profile
Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,418,837,321 coins and its circulating supply is 7,196,639,162 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Algorand
