Algorand Price Up 16.6% Over Last 7 Days (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 14th. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 16.6% against the dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and approximately $153.85 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00080991 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00061271 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00010729 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00023700 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000250 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004042 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000202 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,418,837,321 coins and its circulating supply is 7,196,639,162 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

