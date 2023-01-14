Alchemix USD Price Reaches $0.97 on Major Exchanges (ALUSD)

Alchemix USD (ALUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 13th. Alchemix USD has a market capitalization of $232.65 million and approximately $357.53 worth of Alchemix USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemix USD token can now be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00004826 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alchemix USD has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Alchemix USD Token Profile

Alchemix USD’s launch date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix USD’s total supply is 3,291,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,707,111 tokens. Alchemix USD’s official website is alchemix.fi. The official message board for Alchemix USD is alchemixfi.medium.com. Alchemix USD’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Alchemix USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix is a platform to create yield-backed synthetic tokens.The requirements for creating such a synthetic token is that any existing token, such as stablecoins or ERC20s, must already have a yield generating mechanism on chain. This could be lending markets, such as Compound or AAVE, or vault-like products, such as the yvDAI Vault, or aLINK Vault. The Alchemix team are targeting stablecoins for our first synthetic token, which will be called alUSD (the al denoting the Alchemix platform).The plan is for alUSD to be mintable from several stablecoins, but the protocol will initially only support DAI. The examples in the following sections for alUSD will apply to other al-Tokens in a near identical way. The dApp contains the following components: Vaults, Transmuter, Farming, and Treasury.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemix USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemix USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

