Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

Cowen lowered shares of Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has $48.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $68.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Albireo Pharma to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Wedbush lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of ALBO stock opened at $43.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.69. Albireo Pharma has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $44.40. The company has a market cap of $908.77 million, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.81.

Albireo Pharma ( NASDAQ:ALBO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by ($0.03). Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 228.51% and a negative return on equity of 97.13%. The business had revenue of $9.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 million. Equities research analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will post -7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 169.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 4,397.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

