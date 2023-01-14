Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on APD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $328.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $313.79.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE APD opened at $311.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $69.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.83. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $307.25 and a 200-day moving average of $267.53.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.91%.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Air Products and Chemicals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

