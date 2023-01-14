aelf (ELF) Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges

aelf (ELF) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. aelf has a total market cap of $94.92 million and $9.07 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000860 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded up 6.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009191 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00022928 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004748 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006480 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000049 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,787,511 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

