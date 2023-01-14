Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Advaxis Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ADXS opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.15. Advaxis has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.69.
About Advaxis
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advaxis (ADXS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’s What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Advaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.