Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has GBX 2,630 ($32.04) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 2,490 ($30.34).

AMIGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,736 ($33.33) to GBX 2,743 ($33.42) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 1,780 ($21.69) to GBX 1,700 ($20.71) in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,903 ($35.37) to GBX 2,819 ($34.34) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, HSBC lowered Admiral Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,375.33.

Admiral Group Price Performance

Shares of AMIGY stock opened at $26.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.62. Admiral Group has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $45.18.

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides financial services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, Canada, India, and the United States. It offers insurance products, including motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products through Admiral loans. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments.

