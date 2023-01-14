Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
ACOR traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $0.84. 279,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,848. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.41. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $2.29.
Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $33.51 million for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 85.97% and a negative return on equity of 96.44%.
About Acorda Therapeutics
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.
