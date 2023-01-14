Achain Price Reaches $0.0013 (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 13th. One Achain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a total market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $57,846.16 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Achain has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00009297 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00022946 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005058 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004748 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004082 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Achain Profile

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

