Achain (ACT) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.33 Million

Achain (ACT) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Achain has a total market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $77,930.12 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00008661 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00022811 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000293 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005022 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004817 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004105 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004317 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

