Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Holdings Raised by Horan Capital Advisors LLC.

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 1.6% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Schubert & Co boosted its position in Accenture by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE ACN opened at $282.14 on Friday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.95 and a twelve month high of $360.10. The stock has a market cap of $177.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.10.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 40.69%.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at $11,947,519.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,320 shares of company stock worth $9,989,748. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen decreased their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.78.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

