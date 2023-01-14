abrdn Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.10

abrdn Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share on Friday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from abrdn Asian Income Fund’s previous dividend of $2.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:AAIF traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 226.50 ($2.76). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,675. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 216.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 212.10. The company has a market capitalization of £384.67 million and a PE ratio of 869.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.16. abrdn Asian Income Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 185 ($2.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 238.60 ($2.91).

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. It is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Asia Pacific Region. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

