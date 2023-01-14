abrdn Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.10

abrdn Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share on Friday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from abrdn Asian Income Fund’s previous dividend of $2.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:AAIF traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 226.50 ($2.76). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,675. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 216.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 212.10. The company has a market capitalization of £384.67 million and a PE ratio of 869.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.16. abrdn Asian Income Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 185 ($2.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 238.60 ($2.91).
