Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Shares Sold by Terril Brothers Inc.

Terril Brothers Inc. reduced its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,338,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,377 shares during the period. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund comprises approximately 1.8% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $5,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 23.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FAX opened at $2.83 on Friday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $3.83.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.66%.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

