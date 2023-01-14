ABCMETA Price Down 11% Over Last 7 Days (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 14th. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $27.46 million and $25,322.00 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 11% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00011006 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00030727 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00044469 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004772 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00018266 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000767 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.34 or 0.00231365 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.0002642 USD and is up 0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $25,826.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

