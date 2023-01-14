AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Position Decreased by MAS Advisors LLC

MAS Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $37,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.89.

Insider Activity

AbbVie Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $153.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.43. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.26 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $271.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.69.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 75.30%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

