Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Holdings Cut by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,388 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.9 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.75.

ABT opened at $113.51 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93. The company has a market capitalization of $197.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.65.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.05%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

