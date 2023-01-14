87,000 Shares in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Acquired by swisspartners Ltd.

swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 87,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras accounts for 1.1% of swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 210,558,037 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,460,368,000 after buying an additional 16,321,722 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 369.9% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,999,822 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $93,438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297,402 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the third quarter valued at $62,277,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 80.8% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,917,848 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,949 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 401.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,003,489 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PBR opened at $10.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.46. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $16.32.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.54 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Bradesco Corretora lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

