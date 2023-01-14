65,000 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Bought by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,000. Philip Morris International accounts for about 2.0% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $101.70 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $112.48. The firm has a market cap of $157.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.57.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

